Brazeau (upper body) has been ruled out of Saturday's game in Winnipeg, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Brazeau has been outstanding on the second line for the Penguins this season, alongside Evgeni Malkin and Anthony Mantha. Brazeau has six goals and 12 points in 12 appearances this season. He could return in time to play Monday in Toronto. Philip Tomasino will draw into the lineup for Brazeau.