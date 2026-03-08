Brazeau (upper body) is day-to-day and won't play Sunday against the Bruins, the Penguins announced.

Brazeau played a full compliment of ice time in Saturday's game against the Flyers, but he won't be able to suit up on the second of the back-to-back due to an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old has 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 48 games on the season. He's the third Penguins regular forward to hit the shelf, joining Sidney Crosby (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (suspension).