Penguins' Justin Brazeau: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brazeau (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Maple Leafs, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.
Brazeau remains day-to-day due to his upper-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Thursday against Washington, but Philip Tomasino will likely remain in the lineup Monday.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Brazeau: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Penguins' Justin Brazeau: Hot streak continues•
-
Penguins' Justin Brazeau: Two helpers against St. Louis•
-
Penguins' Justin Brazeau: Stays hot with three-point effort•
-
Penguins' Justin Brazeau: Scores again Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Justin Brazeau: Pots winner Thursday•