Brazeau (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Maple Leafs, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Brazeau remains day-to-day due to his upper-body injury, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available Thursday against Washington, but Philip Tomasino will likely remain in the lineup Monday.