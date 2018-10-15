Penguins' Justin Schultz: Absent at practice
Schultz (ankle) missed practice Monday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Schultz had to be helped off the ice Saturday after suffering this injury, and it looks like the issue is lingering. The Penguins play Tuesday at home against the Canucks before heading on a Canadian road trip. It seems unlikely that he will be able to get healthy before Pittsburgh's next contest, which could mean more minutes for Juuso Riikola and Chad Ruhwedel.
