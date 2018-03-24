Penguins' Justin Schultz: Absent from scoresheet

Schultz is pointless in his previous seven outings.

After racking up 51 points last season, expectations were high that Schultz could have another strong offensive campaign. Unfortunately for fantasy owners that bought in on the hype, the defenseman has been limited to just 56 games due to various injuries and has managed a mere 20 points on the year. Despite the slump, the British Columbia native continues to see power-play minutes (2:09), in which he has notched a paltry seven helpers. The Pens don't have a lot of better options for blue line scoring -- outside of Kris Letang -- so it's unlikely coach Mike Sullivan will pull Schultz from the power play any time soon.