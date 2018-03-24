Penguins' Justin Schultz: Absent from scoresheet
Schultz is pointless in his previous seven outings.
After racking up 51 points last season, expectations were high that Schultz could have another strong offensive campaign. Unfortunately for fantasy owners that bought in on the hype, the defenseman has been limited to just 56 games due to various injuries and has managed a mere 20 points on the year. Despite the slump, the British Columbia native continues to see power-play minutes (2:09), in which he has notched a paltry seven helpers. The Pens don't have a lot of better options for blue line scoring -- outside of Kris Letang -- so it's unlikely coach Mike Sullivan will pull Schultz from the power play any time soon.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Expected to suit up Friday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Out again Sunday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Dealing with illness•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Picks up two helpers in win•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Ready to go Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...