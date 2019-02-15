Penguins' Justin Schultz: Activated off injured reserve

Schultz was removed from IR by the Penguins on Friday.

While technically still a game-time decision against the Flames on Saturday, the fact that Schultz was removed from injured reserve clears him to suit up. The 28-year-old registered four points, including a power-play assist, in his four games this season prior to getting hurt. If the blueliner does rejoin the lineup Saturday, he will have 25 games to try to hit the 20-point mark for a third consecutive season -- a long shot but certainly not out of the question.