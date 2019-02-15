Penguins' Justin Schultz: Activated off injured reserve
Schultz was removed from IR by the Penguins on Friday.
While technically still a game-time decision against the Flames on Saturday, the fact that Schultz was removed from injured reserve clears him to suit up. The 28-year-old registered four points, including a power-play assist, in his four games this season prior to getting hurt. If the blueliner does rejoin the lineup Saturday, he will have 25 games to try to hit the 20-point mark for a third consecutive season -- a long shot but certainly not out of the question.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...