Penguins' Justin Schultz: Avoids injury after nasty hit
Schultz left Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings in the third period after taking a nasty hit from LA's Dustin Brown, but he was given a clean bill of health by the Penguins' training staff after undergoing further evaluation, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Brown was given a five-minute boarding major and a game misconduct for his hit on Schultz, and he'll have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety regarding further discipline on Friday. Schultz should be ready to take on a full workload Saturday against the Sharks.
