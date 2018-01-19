Penguins' Justin Schultz: Avoids injury after nasty hit

Schultz left Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kings in the third period after taking a nasty hit from LA's Dustin Brown, but he was given a clean bill of health by the Penguins' training staff after undergoing further evaluation, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Brown was given a five-minute boarding major and a game misconduct for his hit on Schultz, and he'll have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety regarding further discipline on Friday. Schultz should be ready to take on a full workload Saturday against the Sharks.