Penguins' Justin Schultz: Bags two apples Thursday

Schultz recorded two helpers in Thursday's 4-2 win over Vegas.

Schultz recorded just 27 points last season after breaking out with 51 in 2016-17, but he's off to an encouraging start with four helpers through three games. Between Schultz's puck-moving ability and Pittsburgh's talented group up front, there's fantasy value to be found here if Schultz can stay aggressive.

