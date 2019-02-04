Penguins' Justin Schultz: Cleared for contact

Schultz (lower leg) was practicing in a normal sweater Monday, per Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop.

Schultz even participated in some special teams work, as he joined the second power-play unit. Coach Mike Sullivan wouldn't put a time frame on when the blueliner might be eligible to suit up, but he will need to be activated off injured reserve prior to returning to the lineup.

