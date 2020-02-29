Penguins' Justin Schultz: Collects power-play assist in loss

Schultz posted a power-play helper, two blocked shots and four PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Schultz ended a 21-game point drought with his helper on Jason Zucker's second-period tally. The 29-year-old Schultz also missed 23 games in that span due to injuries. He's been limited to nine points, 42 blocks, 75 shots and a minus-7 rating in 40 outings this year.