Penguins' Justin Schultz: Collects power-play assist in loss
Schultz posted a power-play helper, two blocked shots and four PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
Schultz ended a 21-game point drought with his helper on Jason Zucker's second-period tally. The 29-year-old Schultz also missed 23 games in that span due to injuries. He's been limited to nine points, 42 blocks, 75 shots and a minus-7 rating in 40 outings this year.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Pointless since returning to action•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Set to play Friday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Off injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Could return Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Skates ahead of practice•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.