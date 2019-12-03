Play

Penguins' Justin Schultz: Could return Friday

Schultz (undisclosed) said it's unlikely he plays Wednesday against the Blues but feels he'll be ready after a few more practices, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Schultz has already missed six games but shouldn't be out much longer. The 29-year-old was off to a mediocre start before his injury, posting eight points and 55 shots on net over 21 contests.

