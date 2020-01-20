Penguins' Justin Schultz: Could return Tuesday
Schultz (lower body) might be available for Tuesday's matchup with the Flyers, as he told reporters, "I was full out today. We'll see. Obviously, I want to play, but you want to be smart with these things."
Schultz return to the lineup would mean a relegation to the press box for Juuso Riikola or Chad Ruhwedel. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old Schultz notched two goals, six helpers and 62 shots in 27 appearances. Once cleared to play, the blueliner should retake his spot with the No. 2 power-play unit.
