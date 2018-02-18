Penguins' Justin Schultz: Dealing with illness
Schultz is under the weather and will miss Saturday's tilt versus Toronto.
That's good news for fantasy owners, who may have been fearing the worst when Schultz was a last minutes scratch against the Leafs. Whether the defenseman is ready in time to face Columbus on Sunday remains to be seen, but fortunately it appears it won't be a long-term absence.
