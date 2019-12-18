Penguins' Justin Schultz: Dealing with lower-body injury
Schultz was evaluated for a lower-body injury after Tuesday's game against the Flames.
This provides a little more clarity as to the nature of Schultz's injury, but there was no update on how long the defenseman will be out. Schultz was injured on his first shift of the game.
