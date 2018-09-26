Penguins' Justin Schultz: Dealing with upper-body issue

According to coach Mike Sullivan, "(Schultz) is dealing with a nagging upper-body injury. Right now he's day-to-day and we don't anticipate it being anything serious."

Schultz will be held out of Wednesday's preseason tilt with Buffalo and could miss out versus the Blue Jackets on Friday as well. For now, it doesn't appear the offensively-minded blueliner will miss Opening Night against the Capitals on Oct. 4; however, fantasy owners will want to monitor the situation leading up to the season opener.