Penguins' Justin Schultz: Dishes another two assists
Schultz fed Jake Guentzel for both of the forward's goals in a 5-4 overtime win over Philadelphia on Monday.
Schultz now has five assists in his past three games and has shown signs of getting on track offensively in the past week. If he's available in your league, it might be a great time to take a low-risk flier on him. If his surge is real, a claim could pay large dividends.
