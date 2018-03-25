Penguins' Justin Schultz: Ends dry spell

Schultz tallied three assists in a 5-4 overtime win against the Flyers on Sunday.

After breaking out with 51 points last season, Schultz has struggled this year. In fact, he was scoreless in seven games prior to this outburst. However, even with this three-point day the 27-year-old only has 23 points in 57 games, and only four of those are goals.

