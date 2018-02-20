Penguins' Justin Schultz: Expected to suit up Friday

Schultz (illness) practiced Tuesday and is slated to play in Friday's road game against the Hurricanes, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

As noted in the report, Schultz's return will allow head coach Mike Sullivan to more evenly distribute the minutes among his blueliners. The B.C. native posted a career-high 51 points (12 goals, 39 assists) through 78 games with the Penguins last season, but he's seen a slight reduction in power-play ice time this year. Moreover, the 27-year-old's shooting percentage has come back down to earth (4.3 percent) after he put a 7.8 value on the season ledger in 2016-17. Still, he remains a viable option in deep leagues, particularly those that give bonuses for blocked shots.