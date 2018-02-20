Penguins' Justin Schultz: Expected to suit up Friday
Schultz (illness) practiced Tuesday and is slated to play in Friday's road game against the Hurricanes, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
As noted in the report, Schultz's return will allow head coach Mike Sullivan to more evenly distribute the minutes among his blueliners. The B.C. native posted a career-high 51 points (12 goals, 39 assists) through 78 games with the Penguins last season, but he's seen a slight reduction in power-play ice time this year. Moreover, the 27-year-old's shooting percentage has come back down to earth (4.3 percent) after he put a 7.8 value on the season ledger in 2016-17. Still, he remains a viable option in deep leagues, particularly those that give bonuses for blocked shots.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Out again Sunday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Dealing with illness•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Picks up two helpers in win•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Ready to go Saturday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...