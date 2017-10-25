Penguins' Justin Schultz: Experiences concussion symptoms

Schultz has been diagnosed with a concussion after Tuesday's matchup with the Oilers, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This concussion is likely an effect of a hit by Drake Caggiula in the first period, where Caggiula's elbow came into contact with Schultz' face. Schultz will have to complete the league's concussion protocol before getting back onto the ice, so it's unlikely he'll play Thursday against the Jets.