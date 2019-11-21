Penguins' Justin Schultz: Facing extended absnece
Coach Mike Sullivan indicated Thursday that Schultz "is out longer-term with a lower-body injury."
Schultz hasn't produced on the power play as much as he had in previous seasons early in 2019-20, but he does own a respectable eight points (two goals and six assists) through 21 contests. Without him available for the foreseeable future, Chad Ruhwehdel and Zach Trotman are the likely candidates to see additional action, albeit with much less fantasy upside.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Leaves practice early•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Scores in road defeat•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Scores first goal of 2019-20•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Still searching for first goal•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Garners helper in win•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Makes impact in Game 1•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.