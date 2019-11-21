Penguins' Justin Schultz: Facing extended absnece

Coach Mike Sullivan indicated Thursday that Schultz "is out longer-term with a lower-body injury."

Schultz hasn't produced on the power play as much as he had in previous seasons early in 2019-20, but he does own a respectable eight points (two goals and six assists) through 21 contests. Without him available for the foreseeable future, Chad Ruhwehdel and Zach Trotman are the likely candidates to see additional action, albeit with much less fantasy upside.