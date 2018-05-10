Penguins' Justin Schultz: Fails to repeat 2016-17 numbers
Schultz registered just 27 points this season, after putting up 51 last year.
While Schultz did play in 15 fewer games, that won't account for putting up almost half as many points. The indicator for fantasy owners should be that 2016-17 was an anomaly and the blueliner will likely land in the 20-30 range as he has for most of his career, heading into the 2018-19 campaign. Despite the decreased productivity, the 27-year-old should continue to slot in on the power play (2:17 per game) and could even spend some time on the top unit with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel -- as he did for portions of this season and playoffs.
