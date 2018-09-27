Penguins' Justin Schultz: Focused on Opening Night

Schultz (upper body) could suit up in Friday's preseason finale, but is more focused on Opening Night against the Capitals on Oct. 4, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Schultz was a full participant at practice Thursday, which is a good indication he is heading in the right direction. Once healthy, the blueliner figures to slot into the No. 1 power-play unit alongside the Pens' stars -- which gives him top-end fantasy value.