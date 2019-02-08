Penguins' Justin Schultz: Full practice participant
Schultz (lower leg) practiced without limitations Friday, but is doubtful to rejoin the lineup against Tampa Bay, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.
By holding Schultz out at least one more game, the team gives him an additional full practice session to get his legs back under him. While there is no guarantee he will return to action against the Flyers on Monday, it certainly appears to be trending in that direction. Not activating the blueliner ahead of Saturday's clash also gives the club a few more days to decide what it wants to do in terms of opening up a roster spot for Schultz -- likely placing Chad Ruhwedel on waivers in the hopes of moving him down to the minors.
