Penguins' Justin Schultz: Game-time call Saturday
Coach Mike Sullivan indicated Friday that Schultz will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the Sharks, Penguins Insider Josh Getzoff reports.
Schultz himself suggested he's "good to go" for Saturday's contest, but his availability will be in the hands of trainers and coach Sullivan. He likely lands more on the probable end of the spectrum, but interested parties should keep an eye on his status heading into the contest. Confirmation should arrive closer to the opening faceoff Saturday.
