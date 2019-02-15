Penguins' Justin Schultz: Game-time call Saturday

Schultz (lower leg) will be a game-time decision versus the Flames on Saturday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Schultz linked up with Jack Johnson on the Pens' second pairing at practice Friday, stepping into the spot vacated by the injured Olli Maatta (shoulder). In addition, the 28-year-old Schultz figures to be a near lock for the second power-play unit once given the all-clear. In order to return to action, the University of Wisconsin product will need to be activated off injured reserve.