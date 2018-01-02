Penguins' Justin Schultz: Game-time call

Schultz (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Flyers on Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Schultz was a full participant at practice -- including working on the second power-play unit, per Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop -- so it is probably pretty safe to assume he will return to the lineup. In addition, coach Mike Sullivan is notorious for using the "game-time decision" tag for returning players. The defenseman is technically still on IR, but Pittsburgh cleared space under the 23-man roster limit Monday, which will allow it to activate Schultz prior to puck drop.