Penguins' Justin Schultz: Game-time call
Schultz (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Flyers on Tuesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Schultz was a full participant at practice -- including working on the second power-play unit, per Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop -- so it is probably pretty safe to assume he will return to the lineup. In addition, coach Mike Sullivan is notorious for using the "game-time decision" tag for returning players. The defenseman is technically still on IR, but Pittsburgh cleared space under the 23-man roster limit Monday, which will allow it to activate Schultz prior to puck drop.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Gives it his all in practice Saturday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Might return by middle of next week•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Takes next step•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Making progress•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Still a few weeks away•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Will be out for 'couple of weeks'•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...