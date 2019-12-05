Penguins' Justin Schultz: Game-time decision Friday
Schultz (undisclosed) will be a game-time call versus Arizona on Friday.
Schultz missed the previous seven games due to his undisclosed injury, but appears to be nearing a return to the lineup. If the blueliner does suit up, he will almost certainly rejoin the power play where he is averaging 3:09 of ice time and has recorded three of his eight points. If he can avoid any more stints on the sidelines, Schultz should be capable of challenging for the 30-point mark this year.
