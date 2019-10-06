Penguins' Justin Schultz: Garners helper in win

Schultz earned a power-play assist in Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets.

Schultz has recorded 10 shots on goal through the first two games, but is still looking for his first marker of the year. The blueliner is averaging over 20 minutes of ice time, which includes 3:36 on the man advantage. The 29-year-old should be capable of topping the 20-point limit this year and could even challenge for 40 once again.