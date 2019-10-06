Penguins' Justin Schultz: Garners helper in win
Schultz earned a power-play assist in Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets.
Schultz has recorded 10 shots on goal through the first two games, but is still looking for his first marker of the year. The blueliner is averaging over 20 minutes of ice time, which includes 3:36 on the man advantage. The 29-year-old should be capable of topping the 20-point limit this year and could even challenge for 40 once again.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.