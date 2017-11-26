Penguins' Justin Schultz: Garners pair of apples in victory
Schultz dialed in two power-play assists Saturday, helping the Penguins to a 5-2 home win over the Lightning.
Both apples went to Sidney Crosby, and Schultz has now added at least one point in consecutive games for the first time this season. Don't expect the mobile defenseman to come close to his career-high 51-point output from 2016-17, but he's still averaging 2:32 on the man advantage and makes for a quality buy-low candidate in season-long fantasy games.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Records assist in loss•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Pots goal in return•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Removed from IR•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Set for game-time decision Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Participates in full-contact practice•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Not traveling with team•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...