Penguins' Justin Schultz: Garners pair of apples in victory

Schultz dialed in two power-play assists Saturday, helping the Penguins to a 5-2 home win over the Lightning.

Both apples went to Sidney Crosby, and Schultz has now added at least one point in consecutive games for the first time this season. Don't expect the mobile defenseman to come close to his career-high 51-point output from 2016-17, but he's still averaging 2:32 on the man advantage and makes for a quality buy-low candidate in season-long fantasy games.