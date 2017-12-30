Penguins' Justin Schultz: Gives it his all in practice Saturday

Schultz (lower body) was in a non-contact jersey during Saturday's practice, but said, "I was going as hard as I could today. I felt pretty good."

We're not aware of any changes in Schultz's estimated timetable for a return. He's still expected to return by the middle of next week, which would either be Tuesday on the road against the Flyers or possibly not until Thursday's home clash with the Hurricanes. This undoubtedly will make it tough for fantasy owners to decide on his status in weekly leagues, so line up alternatives just in case it starts to look like Schultz won't return until later next week.