Penguins' Justin Schultz: Grabs helper

Schultz tallied an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Since returning from a fractured leg, Schultz has racked up four points in his last six games while averaging 21:53 of ice time. With Kris Letang (upper body) dealing with an injury, the Pens will lean heavily on Schultz to provide offensive production on the blue line. The 28-year-old figures to remain on the top power-play unit during Letang's absence as well.