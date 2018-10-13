Penguins' Justin Schultz: Helped off after awkward fall

Schultz had to be helped off the ice with what looked like a left ankle injury in the first period of Saturday's game in Montreal, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Schultz went into the boards awkwardly after getting hit by Tomas Plekanec. His chances of returning to this contest look slim, though it's too early to predict a timetable for this injury given the lack of details at this time.

More News
Our Latest Stories