Penguins' Justin Schultz: Helped off after awkward fall
Schultz had to be helped off the ice with what looked like a left ankle injury in the first period of Saturday's game in Montreal, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Schultz went into the boards awkwardly after getting hit by Tomas Plekanec. His chances of returning to this contest look slim, though it's too early to predict a timetable for this injury given the lack of details at this time.
