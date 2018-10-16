Penguins' Justin Schultz: Hits IR
Schultz (lower leg) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Considering he will remain sidelined for at least the next four months, Schultz's placement on injured reserve shouldn't come as much of shock to the system. Based on the timetable, Schultz will likely be looking at a late-season return with the potential to contribute in the postseason as well.
