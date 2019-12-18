Penguins' Justin Schultz: Injured early versus Flames
Schultz (undisclosed) was injured in the first period of Tuesday's game against the Flames and did not return to the bench to start the second, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Schultz attempted to hit Mikael Backlund but came up worse for wear after the play and immediately went to the locker room. The Penguins will likely finish Tuesday's game with five defensemen. Should Schultz miss additional time, Juuso Riikola probably enters the lineup in his place.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Could return Friday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Facing extended absnece•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Leaves practice early•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Scores in road defeat•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.