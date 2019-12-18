Penguins' Justin Schultz: Injured early versus Flames

Schultz (undisclosed) was injured in the first period of Tuesday's game against the Flames and did not return to the bench to start the second, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Schultz attempted to hit Mikael Backlund but came up worse for wear after the play and immediately went to the locker room. The Penguins will likely finish Tuesday's game with five defensemen. Should Schultz miss additional time, Juuso Riikola probably enters the lineup in his place.