Penguins' Justin Schultz: Labeled week-to-week

Schultz is considered week-to-week due to his lower-body injury, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

Schultz suffered an apparent knee injury in his first shift versus Calgary on Tuesday. The blueliner came back out during a stoppage to test out the leg but was unable to give it a go. At minimum, the 29-year-old will be sidelined the remaining two outings of the Penguins' Western Canada road trip. The added time off thanks to the Christmas break could limit the number of games Schultz misses. Juuso Riikola will slot into the defensive pairings with Schultz on the shelf.