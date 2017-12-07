Penguins' Justin Schultz: Lands on injured reserve

Schultz (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Schultz will miss at least the next three outings after being designated for IR. The team did not provide any specifics on the nature of the defenseman's injury, so it could still be longer depending on the severity. In the interim, Frank Corrado has been called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to provide some extra depth on the blue line.

