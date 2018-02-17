Penguins' Justin Schultz: Late scratch Saturday

Schultz was a late scratch from the Penguins' lineup against the Maple Leafs on Saturday due to an undisclosed ailment, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Schultz didn't appear to miss any time versus the Kings on Tuesday, so it's unclear when he may have picked up an injury -- although given the time of year, he could also be dealing with an illness. Until the team announces more details regarding the nature of whatever is bothering the defenseman, there is no way to know if he will be available to play Columbus on Sunday.