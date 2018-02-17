Penguins' Justin Schultz: Late scratch Saturday
Schultz was a late scratch from the Penguins' lineup against the Maple Leafs on Saturday due to an undisclosed ailment, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Schultz didn't appear to miss any time versus the Kings on Tuesday, so it's unclear when he may have picked up an injury -- although given the time of year, he could also be dealing with an illness. Until the team announces more details regarding the nature of whatever is bothering the defenseman, there is no way to know if he will be available to play Columbus on Sunday.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Picks up two helpers in win•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Ready to go Saturday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Avoids injury after nasty hit•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Limited in return•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Ready for Tuesday's matchup•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...