Penguins' Justin Schultz: Leaves practice early

Schultz exited Wednesday's practice session early and coach Mike Sullivan wasn't able to provide an update afterwards, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

It was not immediately clear what may be affecting Schultz, but any absence from the blue line would be bad news for the Penguins who are already without Kris Letang (lower body). If Schultz is unable to play versus the Islanders on Thursday, Chad Ruhwedel would get the opportunity to suit up in his first game this season while John Marino could get bumped up to the top power-play unit.