Penguins' Justin Schultz: Leaves practice early
Schultz exited Wednesday's practice session early and coach Mike Sullivan wasn't able to provide an update afterwards, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
It was not immediately clear what may be affecting Schultz, but any absence from the blue line would be bad news for the Penguins who are already without Kris Letang (lower body). If Schultz is unable to play versus the Islanders on Thursday, Chad Ruhwedel would get the opportunity to suit up in his first game this season while John Marino could get bumped up to the top power-play unit.
More News
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Scores in road defeat•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Scores first goal of 2019-20•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Still searching for first goal•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Garners helper in win•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Makes impact in Game 1•
-
Penguins' Justin Schultz: Registers two helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.