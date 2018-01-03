Penguins' Justin Schultz: Limited in return
Schultz logged just 19:51 of ice time in his return from injury against Philadelphia on Tuesday.
Schultz's minutes did include 1:04 on the second power-play unit, but were nearly a minute behind his 2016-17 numbers (20:27) when he was healthy. The defesneman's 11-game absence was his second extended stretch on the sidelines, having previous missed six games earlier in the year. Reunited with Ian Cole -- for now -- the 27-year-old should hopefully settle into his game in the coming days.
