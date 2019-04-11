Penguins' Justin Schultz: Makes impact in Game 1
Schultz scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 1 of their first-round series.
The blueliner's tally with 89 seconds left in the third period sent the game to OT, but the Pens couldn't finish things off to steal a win on the road. Schultz doesn't have the dazzling postseason resume of some of his teammates, but he's scored a solid six goals and 27 points in 49 career playoff games -- with half of that production (four goals and 13 points) coming on the power play.
