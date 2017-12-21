Penguins' Justin Schultz: Making progress
Schultz (lower body) is "making significant progress" in his recovery, according to coach Mike Sullivan.
While the news is certainly encouraging, Sullivan also told reporters that "the next step is getting (Schultz) on the ice and after that we will have a timetable." Reading between the lines, this means the defenseman has yet to resume skating and has no clear time frame for when he might be back. Although his potential return date of Jan. 2 versus Philadelphia seems to still be an option, Schultz has a long road ahead of him.
