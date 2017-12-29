Penguins' Justin Schultz: Might return by middle of next week
Schultz (lower body) could return by the middle of next week, according to Penguins GM Jim Rutherford, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The same goes for Kris Letang, who is working his way back from a lower-body injury of his own. Schultz has missed the past nine games, with the Pens waddling their way to just four wins over that stretch. Of course, fantasy owners should consider activating Schultz as soon as he's ready, as the B.C. native is a power-play weapon with supreme on-ice awareness that typically leads to an abundance of assists each season. He's struggled in the first half of 2017-18, though, delivering two goals to supplement eight apples through 23 contests.
