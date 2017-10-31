Penguins' Justin Schultz: Not traveling with team
Schultz (concussion) stayed back in Pittsburgh while the team went out on a five-game road trip, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Coach Mike Sullivan didn't rule out the possibility that Schultz could rejoin the team at some point on its road trip, but for now, he will continue skating and recovering at home. The defenseman has already missed the Pens' previous trio of outings after taking an unpenalized elbow to the face from the Oilers' Drake Caggiula and could be sidelined up to three more before Pittsburgh returns home Nov. 7 versus Arizona.
