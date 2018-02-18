Penguins' Justin Schultz: Out again Sunday

Schultz (illness) will not suit up for Sunday's game in Columbus, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.

Schultz also missed the Saturday victory over the Maple Leafs. Fortunately for him, Pittsburgh next game isn't until Friday, which should be plenty of time for him to get healthy. The 27-year-old blueliner is in the midst of a disappointing season with just 17 points after last year's 51-point output.