Penguins' Justin Schultz: Out at least four months
Schultz had surgery to repair a fracture in his lower leg and is expected to miss at least four months, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Well this is a pretty big blow to the Penguins' defense, and also their power play. The 28-year-old had four assists in four games to start the year, and he had double-digit points with the extra man in each of his two previous seasons with Pittsburgh. Chad Ruhwedel had been a healthy scratch every game. That's probably about to change.
