Penguins' Justin Schultz: Participates in full contact practice
Schultz (concussion) took part in a full-contact practice Monday.
Considering Schultz is coming back from a concussion, the fact he is able to participate in a practice with contact is a good sign he'll be ready to return soon. While he wasn't producing like he did last season in his breakout campaign, the Penguins could still really use Schultz back in their lineup.
