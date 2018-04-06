Penguins' Justin Schultz: Picks up two assists Thursday

Schultz notched two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The 27-year-old now has six points, all helpers, in his last six games, but his four goals and 26 points in 62 games on the season is barely above half of his 2016-17 production, and Schultz's 3.7 percent shooting is a career low.