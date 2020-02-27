Penguins' Justin Schultz: Pointless since returning to action

Schultz was held off the scoresheet against Los Angeles on Wednesday, his 12th straight game without a point.

Since returning to the lineup, Schultz is averaging 19:01 of ice time, which includes 1:25 with the man advantage, but still hasn't picked up a point. With John Marino (jaw) sidelined, the team has been forced to rely solely on Kris Letang to provide offensive production from the blue line thanks to Schultz' extended slump. Until Marino if given the green light Schultz figures to continue running the No. 2 power-play unit, if only for a lack of other viable options.