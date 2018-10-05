Penguins' Justin Schultz: Posts two assists Thursday
Schultz recorded two assists, a power-play point and two blocked shots during Thursday's 7-6 overtime win against the Capitals.
Schultz did not appear to suffer any lingering effects from the upper body injury that occurred in the preseason. Manning Pittsburgh's second power-play unit, the 43rd overall pick from the 2008 NHL Entry Draft has some significant upside should something befall the oft-injured Kris Letang, but is better suited as a depth defensemen in most formats until that opportunity arises.
