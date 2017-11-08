Penguins' Justin Schultz: Pots goal in return

Schultz scored a goal in Tuesday's matchup with Arizona -- his first game back from a concussion.

After getting cleared to play following a six-game absence, Schultz immediately started to contribute, finding the back of the net with a bad angle shot thrown at the goal. Prior to getting hurt, the defenseman was off to a disappointing start to the year, as he had registered a paltry two points in 10 outings. Fantasy owners will hope that Tuesday's performance is a sign of better things to come.